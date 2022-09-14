Riverton School Board to continue employee concealed carry discussion

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees began the initial discussion around employee concealed carry firearms on school property last night, September 13. The topic was brought forward by Trustee Bruce Berg, who shared he got the idea from the Lander School District, which approved a voluntary employee concealed carry policy in 2019.

“What actually brought it to my full attention was we were doing a school tour, and we talked about how do we make sure that the doors are locked,” Berg said. “How do we make sure that the doors are closed, and we pretty much came to the conclusion that we can’t. If somebody wants to get in the building, they’re gonna get in.”

Berg shared he’s talked with Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy, who said he is behind this 110 percent. Berg also reiterated that this would be voluntary.

“It’s an established procedure,” Berg continued. “There are established rules, and everybody has to pass a whole bunch of tests – training tests, psychiatric tests.”

During the Board discussion, it was noted several times that they should take their time and gather public input.

“I think this is definitely a topic that we need to take our time and gather as much information and public input as we possibly can,” said Chairwoman Lynette Jeffres. “It’s not a decision that we would enter into lightly.”

Trustees Jeremy Hernandez and Joel Guggenmos both shared they were in favor of it.

Trustee Jenni Wildcat asked if it would impact the District’s insurance. Something that they weren’t sure of and will have to look into. Wildcat also noted that this is a “big jump” and would like to look at other options when it comes to protecting students.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan mentioned the controversy over bringing armed school resource officers into the schools and reiterated the importance of gathering public input.

It was left up to the Trustees to do their homework and come ready to discuss the topic further at the next Board meeting.

County 10 will continue to follow this and share updates.