Riverton Raiders district tournament schedule

(Fremont County, WY) – Districts for Legion A Baseball begin next week for the Riverton Raiders. It will be a three-day tournament that begins on July 18, but the Raiders will only have two days of action securing the number one seed from the Southwest Conference winning seven games in the south. The Riverton Raiders posed with the championship trophy from the Bolln’ Wood Bat Tournament in Douglas {h/t Riverton Raiders}

County 10 will have all the coverage for the Raiders on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M. also on our Youtube channel starting July 19 where Riverton only needs one win to advance to the state tournament!

Here is how the standings turned out this season for the west team. Records are as of July 12, 2022. Overall record is listed first followed by their conference record.

Advertisement

Southwest:

Riverton 18-15, 7-1

Green River 19-23, 5-3

Rawlins 0-17, 0-8

Northwest

Cody 28-19, 6-2 Cody ends their season today against Billings.

Powell 30-19, 5-3

Lovell 24-18, 1-7

Here is the full tournament schedule.

Monday

Game 2 NW 2 Powell vs SW 3 Rawlins 4 p.m.

Game 1 SW 2 Green River vs NW 3 Lovell 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Advertisement

Game 4 SW 1 Riverton vs winner of Powell vs Rawlins 10 a.m. Winner qualifies for state. Loser drops in the consolation bracket. Action on KOVE and our Youtube channel.

Game 3 NW 1 Cody vs winner of Green River vs Lovell Winner qualifies for state. Loser drops to consolation bracket.

Loser of Game 2 vs Loser of Game 3 4 p.m. Winner qualifies for state. Losers season comes to an end.

Loser of Game 1 vs Loser of Game 4 7 p.m. Winner qualifies for State. Losers season comes to an end



Wednesday