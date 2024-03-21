Riverton man faces charges for possession, distribution of child sexual exploitation material

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 33-year-old Fremont County man Wayne Hatch was arrested on March 19 for a child exploitation warrant issued by the “Casper Division of Criminal Investigation” (i.e. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation located in Casper), according to the Riverton Police Department call log issued on March 20.

The charges in that warrant include two counts of distributing child sexual exploitation material, and one count of possession of child sexual exploitation material, according to Court documents filed on March 20.

Advertisement

Currently there is no Court information affidavit available to disclose further specifics on the case, but Court documents state that a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 27.

County 10 has also sent an information request to Wyoming DCI, and will share updates with any additional details they may provide.

Distributing child sexual exploitation material is a felony charge that holds a maximum sentence of no less than 5 and up to 12 years imprisonment, and a $10,000 fine.

Possession of child sexual exploitation material is also a felony, and holds a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, and a $10,000 fine.

Advertisement

County 10 will provide updates on this case as they become available, which can be viewed here.