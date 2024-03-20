County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – March 20, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Dempster, Raimee, 26, Riverton, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “Raimee Dempster, 26 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a 2 day arrest and hold for Probation & Parole”

Hatch, Wayne, 33, Riverton, Child Exploitation Warrant from Casper DCI, Available Narrative: “Wayne Hatch, 33 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a warrant issued by Casper DCI for Child Exploitation”

White, Brindin, 34, Riverton, Probation Violation, Available Narrative: “Brindin White, 34 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a two day hold for Probation & Parole”

Yellowfox, Louis, 39, Riverton, Soliciting Prostitution, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight on the side of the park; “Louis Yellowfox, 39 yoa from Riverton, who matched the given description, was located nearby and found to be a bit bloody. After interviewing those involved it was determined that Mister Yellowfox had solicited two individuals in the park for sexual favors and offered to pay them. The two were offended by this and caused him to leave. Mister Yellowfox was subsequently arrested and charged with Soliciting Prostitution”

Rhodes, Brian, 24, Riverton, United States District Court Warrant, Available Narrative: “Brian Rhodes, 24 yoa from Riverton was arrested on a United States District Court warrant out of Wyoming”

Jenkins, Adelia, 35, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of intoxicated subject refusing to leave; “Adelia Jenkins, 35 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Potter, Charles, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying close to the street; “Charles Potter, 37 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fire Dept. Assist: Eastview Drive, 8:34 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of chicken shed fire; RPD provided assistance

Assault: City Park, 10:20 AM, Available Narrative: “35 yoa female victim (who was later transported by EMS) was sitting at a table in City Park with three other individuals when an older model gold pick up truck pulled up and two females got out and pepper sprayed her. A report was taken and two citations for Assault have been prepared to be served on the suspects when they are next contacted”

Weapon Offense: Blackfoot Ave., 10:35 Ave., Available Narrative: RP advised of an armed subject threatening to shoot; “UTL the suspect after an extensive search of the area by RPD officers and FCSO deputies. A report was taken”

MIP/MUI: E Jackson Ave., 6:15 PM, Available Narrative: “16 yoa Riverton girl was located and cited for MUI”

Fight: Riverton Library, 6:49 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “A report was taken and Adelia Jenkins, 35 yoa from Arapahoe was later cited for Assault”

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Valley Green Circle, 6:58 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of hearing 20 shots fired; “Individuals were shooting on a range they had made which was located in the county”