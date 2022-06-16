Riverton man competing in multi-state bikepacking race rescued during flooding conditions in Glacier National Park

(Glacier National Park, MT) – A man with ties to Riverton was rescued in Glacier National Park Tuesday afternoon, after reportedly wrecking his bicycle and ultimately getting lost and encountering flood waters during a bikepacking race, according to a release issued by National Park Services.

The condition of the bicyclist, Alex Minge, 25, is currently unknown, but the release indicates the rescue was indeed successful, and that he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The full release is below.

“Yesterday afternoon at approximately 12:36 pm, Glacier National Park dispatch was notified that a 25-year-old male bicyclist had activated his GPS tracking device to signal for help in the North Fork area of the park.

“Alex Minge of Riverton, WY was participating in the Tour Divide 2022 bikepacking race that spans from Canada to New Mexico when he wrecked his bicycle, lost his way trying to get back and encountered flood waters in the Kishenehn Drainage.

“Park rangers began an immediate search and swept the North Fork Road as far as possible but were unable to reach the suspected location of the tracking device due to flood conditions.

“A Minuteman Aviation helicopter from Missoula, MT picked up park rangers near park headquarters in West Glacier and flew to the Kishenehn Drainage where rangers found and rescued the injured bicyclist who was transported by Three Rivers Ambulance to the hospital.

“Park dispatch received notification from the GPS monitoring company via Flathead County dispatch. The search and rescue was an international effort with several agencies involved including US Border Patrol, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Fernie Search and Rescue out of British Columbia.”