Riverton Kiwanis “Stars of Tomorrow” performed Saturday, winners announced

(Riverton, WY) Young performers in dance, piano, guitar, and handbells took to the stage, showcasing their talents in Saturday’s Riverton Kiwanis’ annual Stars of Tomorrow competition at the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center Auditorium.
First place winners in each division: Division 1 (K-3rd grade) Addilyn Smart, jazz dance; Division 2 (4th-6th grades) Rhiannon Neale, vocal solo; Division 3 (7th-8th grades) Emirah Hernandez, musical dance solo; and Division 4 (9th-12th grades) Gracen Beasley, guitar solo.
Gracen Beasley now qualifies for the Regional Division competition held on Sunday, May 7 in Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts.
It was also mentioned that several of the dancers who participated in Saturday’s contest are also heading to the Spotlight Dance Cup Pacific Northwest Nationals held in Seaside, Oregon the week of July 10-16.
Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow is an international competition where winners at the local level can go on to compete in Division and District contests. Scholarships are awarded at District levels.
Riverton Kiwanis President Jennifer Amend emceed the event and presented the awards on Saturday. “Riverton Kiwanis is open to everyone in the community,” she said. “If you’d like to come and hear more about the projects we do in the community, we’d love to have you.” The club meets every Thursday at 12:00 Noon at CWC’s ITECC (Intertribal Center).
The next Kiwanis activity is Books & Breakfast to be held at St. Margaret’s on Saturday, May 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Molly of Denali of PBS Kids as the special guest. Breakfast will be served and they will give out one free new book to each child that attends; there will also be used and gently-used books available.
Kiwanis also hosts their popular “Kids Hooked on Fishing” which is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Free Fishing Day. They also have an annual coat drive in the fall.
For more information on Riverton Kiwanis, visit their website at rivertonkiwanis.com
2023 Stars of Tomorrow Participants & Winners:
DIVISION I (Grades K-3)
Addilyn Smart – Jazz dance solo – 1st Place
Edyn Parra – Dance/Gymnastics routine – 2nd
DIVISION II (Grades 4-6)
Rhiannon Neale – 1st Place
Carson Vogelsang – 2nd Place
DIVISION III (Grades 7-8)
Emirah Hernandez – Musical dance solo – 1st Place
Levi Gale – Piano solo – 2nd Place
Ashlyn Jones, Shay Parmely, Amelia, McKee aka “The Dingalinga Ding Dongs” – 3rd Place
Brooklyn LaJeunesse – Lyrical dance solo
DIVISION IV (Grades 9-12)
Gracen Beasley – Guitar solo – 1st Place
Mya Whitaker – Lyrical Dance Solo – 2nd Place
Nadia Leseberg – Contemporary dance solo – 3rd Place
Tylynn McDonald – Handbell Solo
Ashlynn Prettyman – Jazz dance solo
Celeste Mikesell – Piano Solo
Allee Gilpin – Lyrical Dance Solo