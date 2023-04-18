Riverton Kiwanis “Stars of Tomorrow” performed Saturday, winners announced

(Riverton, WY) Young performers in dance, piano, guitar, and handbells took to the stage, showcasing their talents in Saturday’s Riverton Kiwanis’ annual Stars of Tomorrow competition at the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center Auditorium.

First place winners in each division: Division 1 (K-3rd grade) Addilyn Smart, jazz dance; Division 2 (4th-6th grades) Rhiannon Neale, vocal solo; Division 3 (7th-8th grades) Emirah Hernandez, musical dance solo; and Division 4 (9th-12th grades) Gracen Beasley, guitar solo.

Gracen Beasley now qualifies for the Regional Division competition held on Sunday, May 7 in Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts.

Advertisement

It was also mentioned that several of the dancers who participated in Saturday’s contest are also heading to the Spotlight Dance Cup Pacific Northwest Nationals held in Seaside, Oregon the week of July 10-16.

Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow is an international competition where winners at the local level can go on to compete in Division and District contests. Scholarships are awarded at District levels.

Riverton Kiwanis President Jennifer Amend emceed the event and presented the awards on Saturday. “Riverton Kiwanis is open to everyone in the community,” she said. “If you’d like to come and hear more about the projects we do in the community, we’d love to have you.” The club meets every Thursday at 12:00 Noon at CWC’s ITECC (Intertribal Center).

The next Kiwanis activity is Books & Breakfast to be held at St. Margaret’s on Saturday, May 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Molly of Denali of PBS Kids as the special guest. Breakfast will be served and they will give out one free new book to each child that attends; there will also be used and gently-used books available.

Advertisement

Kiwanis also hosts their popular “Kids Hooked on Fishing” which is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Free Fishing Day. They also have an annual coat drive in the fall.

For more information on Riverton Kiwanis, visit their website at rivertonkiwanis.com

2023 Stars of Tomorrow Participants & Winners:

Advertisement

DIVISION I (Grades K-3)

Addilyn Smart – Jazz dance solo – 1st Place

Edyn Parra – Dance/Gymnastics routine – 2nd

Advertisement

Division 1 contestants Addilyn Smart (left) and Edyn Parra (right) h/t Carol Harper

DIVISION II (Grades 4-6)

Rhiannon Neale – 1st Place

Carson Vogelsang – 2nd Place Division II 1st Place winner Rhiannon Neale. h/t Carol Harper Division II competitor Carson Vogelsang. h/t Carol Harper

DIVISION III (Grades 7-8)

Emirah Hernandez – Musical dance solo – 1st Place

Levi Gale – Piano solo – 2nd Place

Ashlyn Jones, Shay Parmely, Amelia, McKee aka “The Dingalinga Ding Dongs” – 3rd Place

Brooklyn LaJeunesse – Lyrical dance solo Division III 1st Place winner Emirah Hernandez Division III 2nd Place winner Levi Gale (left) and Brooklyn LaJeunesse (right) h/t Carol Harper Division III 3rd Place Winners: Ashlyn Jones, Shay Parmely, Amelia, McKee aka “The Dingalinga Ding Dongs” h/t Carol Harper

DIVISION IV (Grades 9-12)

Gracen Beasley – Guitar solo – 1st Place

Mya Whitaker – Lyrical Dance Solo – 2nd Place

Nadia Leseberg – Contemporary dance solo – 3rd Place

Tylynn McDonald – Handbell Solo

Ashlynn Prettyman – Jazz dance solo

Celeste Mikesell – Piano Solo

Allee Gilpin – Lyrical Dance Solo Division IV 1st Place winner Gracen Beasley (h/t Randy Tucker) Division IV 2nd Place winner Mya Whitaker. h/t Carol Harper Division IV 3rd Place winner Nadia Leseberg. h/t Carol Harper Division IV competitors Tylynn McDonald (left), and Ashlynn Prettyman (right). h/t Carol Harper Division 1V competitors Celeste Mikesell (left) and Allee Gilpin (right). h/t Randy Tucker