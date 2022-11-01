Over 20 years strong, Riverton Kiwanis holds their annual “Coats for Folks” this Saturday

(Riverton, WY) For the past month, the Riverton Kiwanis Club has been holding its annual coat donation drive at several locations throughout the city, with their main “Coats for Folks” event happening this Saturday, November 5, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

Riverton Kiwanis has been coordinating the annual coat drive and giveaway for “well over 20 years,” said Committee Chair Mia Harris. “Originally, it was ‘Coats for Kids’…but we quickly recognized that the need spanned beyond that.”

This year, they have been collecting clean, gently used coats for people of all ages and sizes.

“Last year, we saw a shortage of infants and kids coats,” Harris said. “We would love to see more this year. We also receive a generous donation of hand-knitted hats and scarves from C&K Volunteers.”

There are a number of collection sites around Riverton where donors can drop off their coats, including:

All Fremont County School District 25 Schools

Fremont County School District 25 Central Office

St. Margaret’s Church and Schools

Trinity Lutheran Church and School

Smart Start Academy

Central Bank & Trust

First Interstate Bank

Wyoming Community Bank

Walmart

Riverton City Hall

Home Source Realty

The Print Shop

Tyler Watson State Farm Insurance

Teton Therapy

Fremont County Fair Fremont Center

Donation boxes will be collected from the above locations this Friday to prepare for Saturday’s event. All are welcome.

“If community members know of any family in need, they are welcome to stop by and take as much as they need,” Harris said.

For more information, visit their website at RivertonKiwanis.com or keep updated on their Facebook page @kiwanisriverton