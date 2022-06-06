Winners of the 29th Annual Lew Diehl “Kids Hooked on Fishing” announced

Young anglers and their families came out last Saturday for “Kids Hooked On Fishing” put on by the Riverton Kiwanis in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish department’s annual Free Fishing Day.

126 participants registered for the event. Fishing poles, goodie bags, and a free lunch were provided by Riverton Kiwanis, which has hosted the fishing event for the last 29 years.

“The one who actually started this event was our club and Lew Diehl,” mentioned Wes Roberts. “It was actually called the Big Diehl Fishing Tournament for many years.”

Kiwanis members Wes Roberts and Geri Swanson receive registrations for Kids Hooked on Fishing.

In partnership with the Kiwanis Club, the RHS Key Club helped as volunteers. “We have about 20 kids,” said RHS Staff Advisor Francesca Jones. “We stay very busy throughout the year…we have a few more Summer things going on. We don’t meet during the summer, but once school starts we’ll get going.” She said that the Key Club will be also helping at Les Schwab’s Open House on June 10. Kiwanis Advisor Gay Hughes (left) and RHS Staff Advisor Francesca Jones (right) flank RHS Key Club members.

29th Lew Diehl’s Kids Hooked on Fishing

June 4, 2022 Winners:

Ages 1-4:

1st Place Carter LeClair Bass 16”

2nd Place Keano Piper Catfish 15.75”

3rd Place Isabella Shankle Trout 14”

Ages 5-6:

1st Place Thalyus Riser Trout 15.75”

2nd Place Alivia Engstrom Catfish 15”

3rd Place Paisleigh Hunter Trout 14.5”

Ages 7-9:

1st Place Gavyn Piper Carp 22.5”

2nd Place Mila Piper Carp 18”

3rd Place Gaig Oeser Catfish 16.5”

Ages 10-14:

1st Place Sapphire Crabtree Carp 17”

2nd Place Katie Edwards Catfish 16.25”

3rd Place Beaushawn Lujan Carp 16”