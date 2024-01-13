Riverton High School speech & debate team needs judges for two-day tournament in February

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School (RHS) speech and debate team will be holding a two-day Tournament at RHS on Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10, and they are in need of volunteer judges.

“It takes people like you who generously lend your time to judge at our Speech and Debate Tournament to make an event like this happen,” shared assistant coach Margaret Murray.

To learn more about specific times/events and to sign up, click on this link, and judging instructions for all events can be found here.

Advertisement

There will also be a judge training in the Riverton High School Media Center on February 7, 2024 from 6pm – 8pm, where folks can learn about how to judge each event and set up their judge account.