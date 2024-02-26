Riverton High School speech and debate team triumphs at Greybull tournament

Riverton High School’s speech and debate team achieved a resounding victory at the recent Greybull tournament, cementing their reputation as a force to be reckoned with. The team’s stellar performance saw them clinch the top position in the Big Schools category, with individual participants excelling in a range of events.

One standout performer was Riley Walker, who claimed the top position in Congress and Informative Speaking, showcasing exceptional oratory skills and persuasive prowess. Jacob Castro shone with a remarkable 2nd place in Informative speaking, 1st in Poetry, and a commendable 6th place in Drama, demonstrating versatility and eloquence in multiple disciplines.

Ashtin Griffin and Aquinnah Wiblemo displayed formidable collaboration, securing 2nd place in Duo. Wiblemo achieved 5th place in Poetry, further enhancing the team’s overall success. Austyn Chitwood’s 2nd place in Humorous Interpretation added to the team’s accolades, highlighting the members’ ability to engage and entertain.

Advertisement

Samuel Pierson’s 4th place in Informative Speaking, Sidney Ward’s 3rd place in Humor and Drama, and Cody Heard’s 1st place in Duo and commendable 6th place in Congressional Debate contributed to the team’s comprehensive triumph.

Qwanell Davis delivered a powerful performance, claiming 4th place in Original Oratory, while Mya Brackeen took 6th place in Extemporaneous Speaking. Maya McLaughlin’s respective 4th place in Humor and 1st place in Duo rounded out the team’s exceptional achievements.

The team’s success is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the guidance of their coaches. With their impressive performance at the Greybull tournament, Riverton High School’s Speech and Debate team has once again demonstrated their expertise, talent, and unwavering commitment to excellence, bringing pride to their school and community.

Riverton’s Speech and Debate team competes at Districts this upcoming weekend in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

The above information was provided to County 10 by the Riverton Speech and Debate Team.