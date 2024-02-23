Riverton duo who stole, set fire to elderly man’s car after assaulting him in June of 2023 receive prison sentences

(Lander, WY) – Whitehawk Sunrhodes and Anthony Bigmedicine have each been sentenced to 5 to 7 years imprisonment for felony robbery, in relation to the the June 8, 2023 assault and ensuing robbery of a 67-year-old man and his vehicle.

Sunrhodes, 18, was sentenced on January 18, where he was also ordered to complete substance abuse treatment, and was recommended to participate in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, as well to attend the Intensive Treatment Unit while incarcerated.

Sunrhodes was credited with 176 days of time served from his sentence.

Bigmedicine, 27, was sentenced yesterday, February 23, and was also highly recommended to complete the Youthful Offender Transition Program, which accepts individuals up to 30 years of age.

Bigmedicine was credited with 116 days of time served from his sentence.

Both Sunrhodes and Bigmedicine were also ordered to pay $3,066 in restitution to the victim, in addition to the usual Court fees.

On June 8, 2023 Riverton Police were informed of a reported robbery that occurred outside of an area bar that involved two men, later identified as Sunrhodes and Bigmedicine, who “football tackled” a 67-year-old man to the ground while he was leaving the establishment, according to Court documents.

Sunrhodes and Bigmedicine then held the man to the ground, took his cigarettes, lighter and car keys, and left the scene.

The victim contacted RPD about two hours later when he discovered his car had been stolen, Court documents continue.

Sunrhodes and Bigmedicine were later identified after RPD posted surveillance footage of the assault on social media, and Sunrhodes was soon placed into custody.

Sunrhodes confirmed with law enforcement that the two had tackled the victim and took his car keys, and that they later returned to the scene to take the car.

Sunrhodes and Bigmedicine then went “car-hopping,” a term used for going from car to car to check for unlocked doors to steal the contents inside, with two other occupants in the stolen vehicle.

During the car-hopping session, Sunrhodes said the two took items like “glasses and flashlights,” but that he later left the vehicle after Bigmedicine became angry and punched him.

Sunrhodes went on to say that Bigmedicine then left with the other two occupants, and that he later “saw on County10.com” that the vehicle had been set on fire in the area of Airport Road.

After both were subsequently detained, Sunrhodes and Bigmedicine were charged with burglary, robbery and theft.

The pair ultimately pled “guilty’ to their respective robbery charges, and the other counts were dropped as per plea agreements that were filed on their behalf.

Felony robbery holds a maximum sentence of 10 years, but as per those plea agreements that were ultimately accepted by the Court, the sentences were set at no less than 5, and no more than 7 years of imprisonment.