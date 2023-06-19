June 18 Riverton assault, robbery resulted in stolen vehicle abandoned, engulfed in flames

(Riverton, WY) – A reported assault and robbery taking place in the early morning hours of June 18 resulted in a stolen vehicle that was later abandoned and set of fire, according to a release issued by the Riverton Police Department (RPD) on June 19.

On late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, RPD received a report that a 67-year-old-man was walking home from a local bar in the 100 block of Broadway Ave. and E Fremont, when he was “accosted” by two male individuals in a nearby parking lot.

The victim was reportedly knocked to the ground and suffered a scrape on his elbow, but refused medical service.

The two individuals reportedly took the man’s car keys, phone and cigarettes, and a short while after the incident, the victim reported that his car was subsequently stolen.

At approximately 5:00 AM, the vehicle was located in the 4000 block of Airport Road, completely engulfed in flames. Stolen vehicle found engulfed in flames. h/t Scott Fuller, County 10 Stolen vehicle found engulfed in flames. h/t Scott Fuller, County 10



“A report has been taken and officers are currently studying video surveillance of the area for further clues,” the release goes on to state.

RPD is currently seeking community assistance in identifying the suspects (pictures in link).

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.