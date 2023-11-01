Riverton Community Thanksgiving Dinner being organized by community service organizations, businesses and community members

(Riverton, WY) – For a heartwarming Thanksgiving meal, come to a community dinner, where a warm meal and companionship await those in need of both comfort and nourishment. This special event is generously provided by a group of community service organizations, businesses, and community members dedicated to making the holiday brighter for all.

There will be three ways for community members to partake – a box dinner you can pick-up the Saturday before Thanksgiving and cook at home (only 100 available), or on Thanksgiving Day, you can have a to-go meal delivered to you if you are unable to leave your home or you can join others at a sit-down meal in the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds.

If you can, folks are encouraged to bring a dish to the sit-down meal at the Fremont Center to add to the dinner. However, this is not a requirement to attend.

WRTA will be providing transportation on Thanksgiving Day to the Fremont Center.

You can call the Riverton Senior Center at (307) 856-6332 to arrange meal delivery or to sign up for the community dinner. You can also fill out this form here if you’d prefer to sign up online.

There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities available. If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out this form here.

The community service organizations, businesses, and community members organizing this are also in need of financial support to help put on this community dinner.

If you would like to make a financial contribution, please make checks out to RHS Key Club and drop them off at the Riverton High School (RHS) with the secretaries at the front desk, or they can be mailed to the following address:

RHS Key Club

℅ Fremont County School District 25

Attn: Francesca Jones

121 North 5th Street West

Riverton, WY 82501

More details will be released as Thanksgiving Day draws closer.

