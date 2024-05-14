Riverton City Council approves $280K in economic development funding for seven local businesses, organizations

The Riverton City Council approved $280,620 in economic development funding grants for seven local entities during a regular meeting this month.

The largest award – about $86,300 – will go to Epic Salon Spa, which requested $86,300 to help open “a new full-service salon in Riverton.”

The salon will employ nine people, including four hairstylists, three nail technicians, one massage therapist, and one body sculpting specialist, according to their funding application.

“By hiring recent students from the CWC School of Cosmetology, (we) will also encourage the retention of our local graduates,” the application states.

The council approved a $51,000 economic development grant for Pinnacle Day Center, which requested $71,000 to help expand their local services for people with developmental disabilities, according to their funding application.

As part of the expansion, Pinnacle would like to provide a van that can transport clients to the center and to appointments within the community, the application states; they also plan to add sensory and educational items to their activity room, a music system and supplies for dances and events, and materials for a garden center.

A $40,000 grant was approved for 307 Lawn Pros, which requested about $68,000 to help add landscape curbing to its current list of services.

The move “will require the addition of three to four full-time, seasonal employees to run the machinery and manage new projects,” the funding application states.

The council approved a $32,000 grant for Wyoming Transportation Services LLC, which requested $65,000 to help “create an additional network of transportation services in addition to the one vehicle in service at this time,” according to their funding application.

The application says the company plans to purchase two seven-passenger SUVs and one 12-passenger shuttle bus with wheelchair accessibility within the next year and a half.

Two local entities were awarded $25,000 economic development grants last week: Child Development Services of Fremont County and the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup.

CDS had requested about $80,000 to help expand their offerings by:

-retrofitting a bus to bring services to local families who can’t access the center

-providing preschool transportation services

-providing year-round childcare with early drop-off and late stay services

-providing a sensory room for public use

-providing developmental services for children who don’t qualify for CDS

CDS Executive Director Courtney Hill said the $25,000 grant will help retrofit the bus and develop the public sensory room, and her organization will continue looking for other funding options to support the “childcare portion.”

“We still know it’s a childcare desert here,” she said.

The Rendezvous City Beef Roundup had requested $25,000 to help cover a 25 percent match for a grant they’re pursuing from the USDA.

“The Rendezvous City Beef Roundup has garnered nationwide attention,” their funding application states. “Award of the (grant) and this funding would allow for much greater national and international exposure.”

The council approved a $21,300 grant for the Rise and Shine Airport Café, which requested $15,000 to go toward a dishwasher and walk-in cooler.

City Finance Director Mia Harris said the local EDGE Committee “wanted to include the costs of the installation” for the appliances, which will be owned by the city.

The café’s funding application says it will employ 14 people or more.

“I’m just really glad we have somebody that’s in the space,” Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock said.

The local economic development fund had about $438,000 available to distribute this round, city staff said.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.