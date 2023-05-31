Riverton budget for FY24 shows community service contract proposals; adoption scheduled for June

The City of Riverton’s budget for fiscal year 2024 includes a $275,000 allocation in support of 13 community service organizations.

The money comes out of the supplemental funding the city receives from the state, according to this year’s budget workbook.

“This year, the legislature approved a direct distribution to the city in the amount of $2,100,656, reflecting a 53 percent increase over the prior year’s budget of $1,327,000,” the workbook says. “These funds will support capital projects in the General Fund and Airport Fund, offset Airport Fund operating expenses in the amount of $140,654, and support Contract for Services in the amount of $275,000.”

Allocations

Seventeen community service groups requested a total of $600,000 in funding this year.

R Recreation asked for $135,000 and is slated to receive $127,000.

Paws for Life Animal League asked for $75,000 and is slated to receive $45,000.

Eagles Hope Transitions and Emergency Shelter asked for about $50,000 and is slated to receive $34,000.

Juvenile Justice Service of Fremont County (Youth Services) asked for $35,000 and is slated to receive $20,000.

The Riverton Chamber and Visitors Center asked for $50,000 and is slated to receive $16,000.

The Riverton Senior Citizens Center asked for $31,000 and is slated to receive $10,000.

The Central Wyoming Children’s Center for Art, Technology and Science (CATS) asked for $10,000 and is slated to receive $5,000.

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department asked for $5,000 and is slated to receive $5,000.

Injury Prevention Resources asked for $7,500 and is slated to receive $4,000.

The Riverton Swim Club asked for $5,000 and is slated to receive $3,000.

Riverton Little League asked for $3,000 and is slated to receive $2,500.

The Family and Community Support Team asked for $10,000 and is slated to receive $1,800.

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies asked for $55,000 and is slated to receive $1,700.

Not funded

Child Development Services of Fremont County asked for $100,000 and is not slated to receive any funding from the city.

The Riverton Adult Softball Association asked for $15,000 and is not slated to receive any funding from the city.

The Wind River Heritage Center asked for $10,000 and is not slated to receive any funding from the city.

Legion Post 19 Riverton Raider’s Baseball asked for $7,500 and is not slated to receive any funding from the city. h/t City of Riverton

The Riverton City Council will consider adopting the budget for fiscal year 2024 during an upcoming meeting.

The fiscal year begins July 1.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.