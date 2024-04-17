Riverton swears in first of two community service officers

Navy veteran Jeff Manning was sworn in this week as Riverton’s first community service officer.

“Welcome aboard, Jeff,” Mayor Tim Hancock said after administering the oath of office for Manning during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday. “We certainly appreciate your being willing to serve.” Riverton’s new community service officer Jeff Manning had his badge pinned on by his wife, Meghan Manning, during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday. h/t Amanda Fehring

Manning and his wife, Meghan, moved to Fremont County from the Pacific Northwest more than a year ago, Riverton Police Department chief Eric Hurtado said, and “they’ve already purchased a house here in town.”

Advertisement

“(Since) he’s come on board the last few days he’s been very helpful,” Hurtado said. “He’s learning well the position.”

The CSO jobs is an “important” part of the RPD’s goal to “help alleviate some of the call volume that some of our sworn officers do,” Hurtado said, explaining that “it’s a support role, a non-sworn role.”

“I’ve lived in a couple of communities that have had (CSOs),” Hancock said. “They definitely kind of help fill a gap and a need for the community.”

The city received a special grant to support two CSO positions, Hurtado noted, and “tonight we’re filling one of those.”

Advertisement

Manning spent the majority of his career working for companies like Microsoft and Amazon, Hurtado said, but he “likes spending most of his time cooking and hunting and playing golf.”

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.