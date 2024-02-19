Riverton City Council to consider grant applications for Airport Road, recreation facility during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a report from the Riverton Chamber of Commerce regarding Tourism Asset Development dollars.

The council will also hold a public hearing before considering 2024-2025 liquor license renewals.

Staff said the city received 31 liquor license renewal applications this year.

Grants

Tuesday’s agenda includes two items related to federal grants.

The first is regarding a proposed grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Program.

Staff said the funding, if awarded, would be used to improve Airport Road, which they described as “one of the oldest existing roads in Riverton’s network.”

“Its pavement is aged, distressed, and requires reinvestment, (and) its alignment would benefit from a wider profile,” staff said in a memo to the council. “For these reasons, the Urban Systems Committee and the Fix Our Roads Citizen Committee have discussed on multiple occasions the need to reconstruct Airport Road.”

The staff memo indicates the entire project would cost about $8.2 million.

The other federal grant application being proposed this week is for a Rural Business Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Staff said the RBDG funding – approximately $10,000 – would support the development of a feasibility study and business plan for a multisport recreation facility.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget calendar

-a $280,000 bid for a slurry seal project

The meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.