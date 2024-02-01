2024 TAD program is now accepting applications

(Riverton, WY) – The application window for the Tourism Asset Development (TAD) program is now open through Feb. 29, 2024.

The TAD program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country. The Wind River Visitors Council gives 25 percent of the local lodging tax back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Depending on the occupancy rates, these numbers are constantly changing. These funds are distributed by the chambers of commerce office here and in Lander as well as to the towns of Dubois, Hudson and Shoshoni to market the communities. Marketing efforts may include events, grants, educational programs and more.

The purpose of the Tourism Asset Development program is to provide financial support to the communities through the Fremont County lodging tax, which is overseen by the Wind River Visitors Council. Each community utilizes these funds to help them grow their visitor and tourism economies. The goal is to increase visitor spending by encouraging visitors to stay longer in Fremont County.

Those eligible to apply for the TAD program include tourism-related organizations, civic organizations, and nonprofit organizations for the purpose of developing tourism assets in Riverton and Wind River Country.

Email [email protected] to request an application or stop by the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitors Center at 111 N 1st St. to pick up an application in person.