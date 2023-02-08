Riverton seeks $5.7M grant to rebuild Airport Road; plans include pedestrian path, lighting, new highway intersection

The City of Riverton is applying for a $5.7 million grant to rebuild Airport Road.

The Riverton City Council approved the grant submission during a regular meeting Tuesday.

Public works director Brian Eggleston said the city would use the money to widen Airport Road by 18 feet, build an eight-foot pedestrian pathway on the east side of the road, and install lighting “throughout the area.”

The city would also redesign the intersection at Airport and Cooper roads, he said, “bringing it in (at) 90 degrees to the highway directly across from Stagner (Drive), so you wouldn’t have those two staggered intersections at the same location.”

“That would be a great project to have done,” Councilmember Dean Peranteaux said. “That road is used extensively, especially with all the businesses up there now and the facilities that are there. It would be fantastic.”

Riverton does not have to provide any matching money to accept the grant, Eggleston noted – but the federal funding would not cover the $216,000 water line replacement the city would complete in conjunction with the Airport Road project.

The grant money would come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.