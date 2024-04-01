Riverton City Council to appoint new promotion committee for TAD funds during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a public hearing before the council considers a first-reading ordinance on fidelity bonds.

The council will also consider approving a lease agreement amendment for the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast system located at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

There is one resolution on the agenda, authorizing the submission of a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant for about $10,000 to help explore “the viability of constructing and operating a multisport recreation facility in Riverton.”

The council will also consider approving the purchase and installation of the Motorola “NICE Telephony recording system” for the Riverton Police Department dispatch center.

Finally, the council will establish a promotion committee to review 2024 Tourism Asset Development program applications and recommend awards.

An executive session on personnel will be held before adjournment.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

