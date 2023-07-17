Riverton Chamber Business After Hours hosted by County 10 and the Bootstrap Collaborative

Join us on Thursday, July 20th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm for Business After Hours hosted by County 10, the Bootstrap Collaborative and members of the atWork Coworking space, Brunton, and Makerspace 307. Stop by for a drink and some food along with a fabulous networking opportunity.

The Riverton Chamber of Commerce monthly Business After Hours is the place to connect, collaborate, and celebrate our local businesses and community.

Business After Hours offers the perfect platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, and an interested individuals to connect. From established enterprises to emerging startups, this event will bring together a diverse range of participants, facilitating meaningful interactions and potential partnerships and to foster a climate of collaboration and introduce businesses to exciting new opportunities.

Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with engaging conversations, friendly faces, and invaluable introductions. In addition to the networking opportunities, great food and delicious beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be provided throughout the event.

So, mark your calendars and save the date for Thursday, July 20th, from 5 to 8 pm. The event will take place at 2255 Brunton Court, Riverton. Don’t miss out on this incredible occasion to mingle, collaborate, and fuel your business’s success.

Spread the word, invite your colleagues, and join us for an evening of collaboration and celebration at the Riverton Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. We can’t wait to see you there!