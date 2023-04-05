RHS Student of the week: Maya Molt

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Maya Molt was nominated as student of the week by Mr. Daniel McLane: “I have had the pleasure of having Maya in class for two semesters now and she exemplifies what it means to be a great student. She leads discussions and asks thought provoking questions to keep the class lively. Her work ethic is second to none and she does not hesitate to reach out if she does not understand a concept etc. we are going over in class. Maya, although very intelligent, is very humble about her skills in the classroom. She is a great leader and I am proud to have her in my class.”

Maya is President of Riverton High School’s BookClub. Her interests include, reading and she is keen on travel. Maya works at Homestead Assisted Living.

Advertisement

Maya is enrolled at the University of Wyoming as an accounting and finance major.

She is the daughter of Gloria Molt and Jeremy Molt.