RHS Student of the week: Makinzie Bennett

Makinzie Bennett was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Margaret Murray:

“Makinzie Bennett is an invaluable member of the National Honor Society. She took a leadership role this past year by pioneering the creative design behind the decorations for our annual induction ceremony. Furthermore, she shows a true passion for reading and knowledge.”

Makinzie participates in Band and National Honors Society. “Both groups have challenged me in so many ways to grow as a person. Knowing how far I’ve come in the time I’ve been a part of these groups. Band especially, has been a true marvel” says Makinzie.

Makinzie has received many awards and is proud of her achievements saying, “The achievements I’m most proud of is scoring high enough on the ACT to allow me to gain the Honors Hathaway scholarship, and to be part of the National Honor Society.”

“Outside of school I like to crochet different items, from clothes to stuffed animals. I also like to read and bake. Over the previous summer I won a blue ribbon for something I baked and entered into the county fair.”

“After graduation I’m planning on going to the University of Wyoming, where I was accepted into their Honors College, to pursue a degree in Anthropology.”

Makinzie is the daughter of Kristie Bennett.