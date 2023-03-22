RHS Student of the week: Kade Gabrielson

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Kade Gabrielsen was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Tomi Kirkland:

“Behind his quick wit and flowing locks, Kade hides his greatest superpower:

bloody brilliance. This boy is an academic genius! He is like the proverbial

sponge; he soaks up all the knowledge around him and then can brilliantly and

beautifully articulate his thoughts both orally and with the written language. Kade

adds a whole individual dimension of humor and excitement to the classroom

learning environment. Kade is a great student and he is also a fantastic athlete

both in his leadership and dedication to the sports he plays.”

Kade has received multiple awards and honors! He is on National Honors Society, honorable mention All Conference football, and second team all conference basketball.

Outside of school, Kade says “I enjoy playing Xbox, Hoopin, and hanging out with

friends.”

After graduation, Kade plans to attend Flight School at Northwestern Community College or study computer science at Utah Tech.

Kade is the son of John and Lori Gabrielsen.

