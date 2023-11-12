More

    RHS Speech and Debate starting off strong

    Press Release
    It is a new season for the Riverton Speech and Debate team and they are off to a great start. Their first tournament was last weekend at Rock Springs. They won first place in 3A and overall.

    Below are the results of the students on the team:

    Varsity Duo
    Ashtin Griffin & Aquinnah Wiblemo – 1st place

    Novice Duo
    Mia Pagnoni & Emma Kreizer – 1st place

    Varsity Program Oral Interpretation
    Adrianna Potter – 2nd place

    Varsity Humor
    Sidney Ward – 1st place

    Novice Humor
    Jacob Castro – 2nd place

    Novice Impromptu
    Royce Hancock – 1st place
    Xoey Rich – 2nd place

    Varsity Impromptu
    Riley Walker – 1st place

    Varsity Informative
    Alex Watson – 5th place
    Taylee Olson – 2nd place

    Novice Informative
    Xoey Rich – 4th place
    Jacob Castro – 1st place

    Novice Oratory
    Qwanell Davis – 2nd

    Varsity Congressional Debate
    Ayana Mejorado – 1st place
    Kenadi Gadway – 4th place
    Riley Walker – 6th place

    Novice Congressional Debate
    Royce Hancock – 2nd place
    William Stewart – 8th place

    Varsity Cross Examination Debate
    Riley Walker & Maile Williams – 1st place
    Ayana Mejorado & Taylee Olson – 2nd place
    Samuel Pierson & Julia Moore – 3rd place

    Varsity Public Forum debate:
    Kenadi Gadway & Hunter McOmie – 3rd place

    Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate
    Arlo Urbigkit – 1st place

    Overall and in 3A, Riverton took first place, beating eight other teams around the state.

