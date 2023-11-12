RHS Speech and Debate starting off strong

It is a new season for the Riverton Speech and Debate team and they are off to a great start. Their first tournament was last weekend at Rock Springs. They won first place in 3A and overall.
Below are the results of the students on the team:
Varsity Duo
Ashtin Griffin & Aquinnah Wiblemo – 1st place
Novice Duo
Mia Pagnoni & Emma Kreizer – 1st place
Varsity Program Oral Interpretation
Adrianna Potter – 2nd place
Varsity Humor
Sidney Ward – 1st place
Novice Humor
Jacob Castro – 2nd place
Novice Impromptu
Royce Hancock – 1st place
Xoey Rich – 2nd place
Varsity Impromptu
Riley Walker – 1st place
Varsity Informative
Alex Watson – 5th place
Taylee Olson – 2nd place
Novice Informative
Xoey Rich – 4th place
Jacob Castro – 1st place
Novice Oratory
Qwanell Davis – 2nd
Varsity Congressional Debate
Ayana Mejorado – 1st place
Kenadi Gadway – 4th place
Riley Walker – 6th place
Novice Congressional Debate
Royce Hancock – 2nd place
William Stewart – 8th place
Varsity Cross Examination Debate
Riley Walker & Maile Williams – 1st place
Ayana Mejorado & Taylee Olson – 2nd place
Samuel Pierson & Julia Moore – 3rd place
Varsity Public Forum debate:
Kenadi Gadway & Hunter McOmie – 3rd place
Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate
Arlo Urbigkit – 1st place
Overall and in 3A, Riverton took first place, beating eight other teams around the state.