RHS Speech and Debate starting off strong

It is a new season for the Riverton Speech and Debate team and they are off to a great start. Their first tournament was last weekend at Rock Springs. They won first place in 3A and overall.

Below are the results of the students on the team:

Varsity Duo

Ashtin Griffin & Aquinnah Wiblemo – 1st place

Advertisement

Novice Duo

Mia Pagnoni & Emma Kreizer – 1st place

Varsity Program Oral Interpretation

Adrianna Potter – 2nd place

Varsity Humor

Sidney Ward – 1st place

Novice Humor

Jacob Castro – 2nd place

Advertisement

Novice Impromptu

Royce Hancock – 1st place

Xoey Rich – 2nd place

Varsity Impromptu

Riley Walker – 1st place

Varsity Informative

Alex Watson – 5th place

Taylee Olson – 2nd place

Advertisement

Novice Informative

Xoey Rich – 4th place

Jacob Castro – 1st place

Novice Oratory

Qwanell Davis – 2nd

Varsity Congressional Debate

Ayana Mejorado – 1st place

Kenadi Gadway – 4th place

Riley Walker – 6th place

Advertisement

Novice Congressional Debate

Royce Hancock – 2nd place

William Stewart – 8th place

Varsity Cross Examination Debate

Riley Walker & Maile Williams – 1st place

Ayana Mejorado & Taylee Olson – 2nd place

Samuel Pierson & Julia Moore – 3rd place

Varsity Public Forum debate:

Kenadi Gadway & Hunter McOmie – 3rd place

Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate

Arlo Urbigkit – 1st place

Overall and in 3A, Riverton took first place, beating eight other teams around the state.