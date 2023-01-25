Resignations, travel request, contracts and more went before the Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton School Board met last night, January 24, for their regular meeting, which can be watched here.

They acted on seven action items, including the resignations of both the Jackson Elementary School Principal Jeffrey Sandlian, effective June 2, 2023, and Riverton High School Principal John Griffith, effective June 20, 2023. Both resignations were approved unanimously, with thank yous given to both principals.

The Board also approved an out-of-state travel request for the RMS 8th Grade Band students to travel to Layton, Utah in May 2023.

The Board awarded a contract to Nelson Architects, LLC. for the Central Office HVAC RTU Replacement Project in the amount of $29,170.00. This is a Major Maintenance project and will be scheduled for the summer of 2023.

The Board awarded the Career Center Woodshop Renovation / Dust Collection System Upgrade Project to Air Innovation of Casper, WY in the bid amount of $555,955.00. There were two bids received, this was the low bid. This project is funded with Major Maintenance dollars.

The Board approved the revised job description for Substitute Teacher.

The Board approved to offer a contract to Skylar Thomas as an ESSER Funded RMS Health Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

Details for the meeting can be found here.