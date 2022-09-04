Record highs near 100 degrees expected today; Red Flag Warning in effect

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the heat will peak today with record high temperatures for many. Did you think Summer was over? Today will be a scorcher, with record highs expected across the area. Some of these will also break the all-time highest temperatures in September. #wywx pic.twitter.com/24Ivv96ZYw — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 4, 2022

With a gusty breeze developing, elevated to critical fire weather will be likely this afternoon.

Fremont County will also have a Red Flag Warning in effect from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM tonight.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. …And across the rest of the area, elevated fire weather will be likely this afternoon. #wywx #wyofire pic.twitter.com/q4wEKhrLmF — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 4, 2022 A combination of record high temperatures, low humidity and a gusty breeze will bring critical fire weather to portions of the area this afternoon. Burning is strongly discouraged! #wywx #wyofire pic.twitter.com/tvnaVrPsCq — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) September 4, 2022

High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 86 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s, with Lander staying a bit warmer at 60 degrees.

Hot temperatures will continue for much of next week.