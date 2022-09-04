Record highs near 100 degrees expected today; Red Flag Warning in effect

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the heat will peak today with record high temperatures for many.
With a gusty breeze developing, elevated to critical fire weather will be likely this afternoon.
Fremont County will also have a Red Flag Warning in effect from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM tonight.
A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 86 degrees.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s, with Lander staying a bit warmer at 60 degrees.
Hot temperatures will continue for much of next week.