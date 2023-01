A Funeral Mass for George Zerga, 89, will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. To view full obituary, click here.

