Recent deaths: Vargas, Robinson, Gilman

Angeline “Angie” Vargas, 47, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. As were her wishes cremation will follow the viewing. To view full obituary, please click here.

Janis Robinson, 94, peacefully passed away November 21, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming at her daughter’s home. To view full obituary, please click here.

Sandra Gayle Gilman, 67, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on November 16, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. Her family intends to scatter her cremains off the coast of Florida summer of 2023 at a place she loved. view full obituary, please click here.

