Our condolences,

John Makarios Papadopoulos was born to Marjorie and Pavlos Papadopoulos on April 16th, 2022, and passed away on June 24th, 2022, at his family’s home in Lander, Wyoming. A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 1st, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, with a visitation the previous evening, Thursday, June 30th, from 6:00–7:00 p.m. To read full obituary, click here.