Sarah Noon, 39, formally of the Wind River Reservation passed away at the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A wake will be held at St. Michaels Parish Hall in Ethete starting at 6:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Michaels Parish Hall with burial to follow at Yellow Calf Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.