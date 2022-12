Carole Jean Meketuk(Bolin) was born October 5, 1939 to Joseph and Georgia Bolin in Naperville, Illinois. Carole was the youngest of 6 children. To view full obituary, click here.

Richard Vernon Greeves Jr. passed away peacefully at home on December 1st, 2022. A private funeral and burial service will be held with family and friends of Richard on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at 2pm, and a Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring of 2023. To view full obituary, click here.