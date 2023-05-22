Recent deaths: Gaudern, LeClair, Pingetzer, Spriggs

Deloris Gaudern, 84, passed away on May 17, 2023. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

William “Willie” R. LeClair, Sr., 86, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Rawlins, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY. A wake will be held Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023 at the LeClair residence, 76 Mazet Road, Riverton, Wyoming with funeral services also at the LeClair residence, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, with military graveside rites to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow the services at the Fremont Center of the Fremont County Fairgrounds, 1010 Fairgrounds Road, Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Velma Pingetzer passed away on Saturday May 20, 2023, at Wind River Rehabilitation Center in Riverton, Wyoming. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Frieda Spriggs– A Funeral service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, WY at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.