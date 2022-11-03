Recent deaths: Dickinson, Foote, Majdic

No services will be held at this time for Chorissa Marney Dickinson, 40, who passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Commerce City, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, please click here.

No services will be held for Kathy Sue Foote, 70, who passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, WY. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, please click here.

Charlotte Mae Majdic, 87 of Lander, Wyoming passed away at Cottonwood Creek Memory Care Center on Sunday, October 30, 2022 following a 2-year battle with dementia. Services will all take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Viewing and Rosary Friday, November 4, 2022 from 6-8pm. Funeral, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. To view full obituary, please click here.

