Recent Deaths: Daniels, Cole, Riper

Our condolences,

Christopher Lee Daniels was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 23, 2004 to Stephen Dwayne Daniels. A memorial will be held on June 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at the United Baptist Church in Riverton. All who loved Chris are welcome. To view full obituary, click here.

No services will be held for David F. Cole, 63, who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home in Shoshoni, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

Our loving wife and mother, Barbara Jean Van Riper, walked into the arms of Jesus on May 23, 2022. With her husband Don Van Riper, son’s Don (Edie) and Allen (Tara) by her side. A combined service will be held at 1pm on May 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Lander for Barbara, Ron and Shawn Van Riper. To view full obituary, click here.