Rams roll Red Devils in Ten Sleep

Mountains to the west, a tower to the east, why not meet in the middle of another mountain range and play a little football? That’s what the Dubois Rams and the Hulett Red Devils did Friday afternoon with an interconference 6-man football game played in Ten Sleep.
Whether it’s the Wind River Range, the Big Horns, or Devils Tower, Dubois was ready to play, blasting the Red Devils 75-12 and securing an even tighter hold on their second-place ranking in Class 1-A 6-man football.
They’ll have a chance to move to the top spot next Saturday in Baggs when they play the top-ranked, two-time defending state champion Little Snake River Rattlers in their South Conference opener.
Hulett gave the talented Rams a challenge in the first quarter, putting a pair of scores on the board to keep it close at 20-12 at the start of the second period, but it was all Dubois after that.
Head coach David Trembly’s Rams attempted only two passes on the afternoon with Siler Hess connecting with Jonah Oard for an eight-yard gain.
There was no need for aerial offense, the Rams were devastating on the ground.
Dubois rushed for 497 yards on just 25 carries and tallied 11 touchdowns in the process. When you average 20 yards per carry, there isn’t much need to throw the ball.
The senior backfield tandem of Wyatt Trembly and Oard had tremendous efforts carrying the ball. Trembly gained 294 yards on just nine carries, with six of those ending in breakaway touchdown runs. Oard had 129 on an identical nine carries and tallied three touchdowns.
Joining the senior backfield tandem was speedy freshman Cooper Kintzler who scored twice in his first varsity gain on just five carries for 83 yards.
Defensively Trembly, Oard, and Hess paced the team with double-figure tackling, but Kaleb Gleim was close with a pair of solo tackles and seven assisted tackles.
The Rams have their biggest test of the season in Carbon County on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they face the two-time defending state champion Little Snake River Rattlers. Snake River outran Meeteetse 78-28 in their season opener.
Dubois 20 30 18 7 – 75
Hulett 12 0 0 0 – 12
Dubois Statistics
Total Offense: 505 yards
Passing Offense: 1-8 yards
Rushing Offense: 25-497 yards
Individual Passing: Siler Hess 1-2-1 8
Individual Receiving: Jonah Oard 1-8
Individual Rushing: 1. Siler Hess 1-(-7), Seth Dvergsdal 1-3, Wyatt Trembly 9-294, Cooper Kintzler 5-83, Jonah Oard 9-124
Defense: Wyatt Trembly 8 Solo, 8 Ast, Jonah Oard 6 Solo, 8 Ast, Siler Hess 1 Solo, 9 Ast, Kaleb Gleim 2 Solo, 7 Ast