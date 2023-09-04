Rams roll Red Devils in Ten Sleep

Mountains to the west, a tower to the east, why not meet in the middle of another mountain range and play a little football? That’s what the Dubois Rams and the Hulett Red Devils did Friday afternoon with an interconference 6-man football game played in Ten Sleep. The Rams and Red Devils posed for a photo with the Hulett team sporting “Trembly Strong” shirts in support of Dubois head coach David Trembly and his battle with cancer – h/t Adria Trembly

Whether it’s the Wind River Range, the Big Horns, or Devils Tower, Dubois was ready to play, blasting the Red Devils 75-12 and securing an even tighter hold on their second-place ranking in Class 1-A 6-man football. Wyatt Trembly puts a stiff arm on Tyler Kromarek – h/t Adria Trembly

They’ll have a chance to move to the top spot next Saturday in Baggs when they play the top-ranked, two-time defending state champion Little Snake River Rattlers in their South Conference opener.

Hulett gave the talented Rams a challenge in the first quarter, putting a pair of scores on the board to keep it close at 20-12 at the start of the second period, but it was all Dubois after that. Jonah Oard finds a seam behind a block by Wyatt Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

Head coach David Trembly’s Rams attempted only two passes on the afternoon with Siler Hess connecting with Jonah Oard for an eight-yard gain.

There was no need for aerial offense, the Rams were devastating on the ground. The Rams gathered for the Pledge – h/t Adria Trembly

Dubois rushed for 497 yards on just 25 carries and tallied 11 touchdowns in the process. When you average 20 yards per carry, there isn’t much need to throw the ball.

Wyatt Trembly off ot the races on one of his six touchdowns – h/t Adria Trembly

The senior backfield tandem of Wyatt Trembly and Oard had tremendous efforts carrying the ball. Trembly gained 294 yards on just nine carries, with six of those ending in breakaway touchdown runs. Oard had 129 on an identical nine carries and tallied three touchdowns.

Joining the senior backfield tandem was speedy freshman Cooper Kintzler who scored twice in his first varsity gain on just five carries for 83 yards. Freshman Cooper Kintzler looked for a block from fellow 9th grader Seth Dvergsdal – h/t Adria Trembly

Defensively Trembly, Oard, and Hess paced the team with double-figure tackling, but Kaleb Gleim was close with a pair of solo tackles and seven assisted tackles.

The Rams have their biggest test of the season in Carbon County on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they face the two-time defending state champion Little Snake River Rattlers. Snake River outran Meeteetse 78-28 in their season opener. Wyatt Trembly and Hayden Howard corral a Hulett back – h/t Adria Trembly

Dubois took an early lead 20-12, with Hulett scoring their only two touchdowns of the game. The remaining three periods were blank for the Red Devils.

Dubois has a high-powered offense this season and they put the game away in the second quarter with 30 points and made it a short contest with the running clock ensuing in the third period.

Dubois 20 30 18 7 – 75

Hulett 12 0 0 0 – 12

Dubois Statistics

Total Offense: 505 yards

Passing Offense: 1-8 yards

Rushing Offense: 25-497 yards

Individual Passing: Siler Hess 1-2-1 8

Individual Receiving: Jonah Oard 1-8

Individual Rushing: 1. Siler Hess 1-(-7), Seth Dvergsdal 1-3, Wyatt Trembly 9-294, Cooper Kintzler 5-83, Jonah Oard 9-124

Defense: Wyatt Trembly 8 Solo, 8 Ast, Jonah Oard 6 Solo, 8 Ast, Siler Hess 1 Solo, 9 Ast, Kaleb Gleim 2 Solo, 7 Ast