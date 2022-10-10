Rams over young Mustangs in hybrid contest

The Dubois Rams moved to 5-1 on the season with a unique, hybrid-style game with the Natrona County Mustang sophomores. The Rams won their final regular season home game 80-35 over the young Mustangs.

Natrona County is the second largest school in Wyoming after their cross-town rival Kelly Walsh. Natrona has 1966 students, while Dubois has 43, and ranks 61st among Wyoming’s 69 high schools. Kaleb Gleim cuts around the end with blocks from Siler Hess, Daniel Grubb and Hayden Howard {h/t Adria Trembly}

The hybrid format is an interesting compromise between 6-man and 11-man football. For many years during the era of 9-man football for smaller schools, there were hybrid contests of 9 and 11, but the differences between 6-man and traditional football are substantial.

Advertisement

When Dubois had the ball they played 6-man with six Natrona defenders. When Natrona was on offense they had their regular 11-man squad and the Dubois players had the unique opportunity to play a little traditional football.

Played on an 80-yard field that is only 40-yards wide, the Rams had the advantage since there was more area for Natrona County defenders to cover. When Natrona had the ball, the smaller field was easier to defend with the additional five players.

Both teams had to play defense in an entirely different format, which was a learning opportunity for both squads. The Rams in a 6-man spread formation. {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois had to advance 15-yards for a first down via 6-man rules, and Natrona 10-yards per the 11-man standard.

Advertisement

Another difference was in conversion kicks. In 6-man, it’s difficult to block on a conversion or field goal attempt with just four blockers, and one side of the ball only has one player. The 6-man kick is worth two points. With 11-man, you have nine blockers, and a longer path for a defender to block a kick so the conversion is worth just a single point.

Another big advantage came in the physical aspect of the game. No matter how talented, fast, or strong a sophomore is, there is a maturity level difference in strength between a 16 and an 18-year-old player.

None of these factors seemed to matter as Natrona County graciously accepted the Dubois offer to play on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in the High Country.

Advertisement

The Mustangs under head coach Steve Harshman are very gracious in playing lower-level teams. The Mustang JV is traveling to Shoshoni next week in a replacement game for the Wranglers after Wyoming Indian forfeited the varsity contest. Kaleb Gleim fielded a punt. {h/t Adria Trembly}

The Mustangs will host Rocky Mountain this week after the Grizzlies replaced a game with St. Stephen’s after the Eagles canceled their season a few weeks ago.

It’s become commonplace for Natrona to fill in spots on the schedule for smaller schools with their lower-level teams. With over a hundred players, it gives the kids from Casper more playing time as well.

Advertisement

Dubois was anything but gracious in their dominating play. The Rams are ranked second in Class 1-A 6-man and a favorite to play for a state championship next month.

Their offense clicked early and they scored often in a 30-point opening period. Wyatt Trembly turns up field after blocks by Noah Hawkins and Zander Hawkins {h/t Adria Trembly}

Jonah Oard opened the scoring to cap a short Dubois drive with Nick Navas adding the two-point conversion kick. Navas was seven-for-10 on the game on conversion kicks.

A few minutes later, Wyatt Trembly scored the first of his five touchdowns on the afternoon, this one a four-yard plunge with the Navas scoring again on the kick for a 16-0 Dubois lead.

When Dubois kicked off there were just six players on the field. Natrona sophomore Tyler Palermo showed great speed in returning the kick up the middle of the field on a 68-yard return. Natrona converted the one-point kick. Dubois lined up in an 11-man defense. {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois quarterback Ryan Wells flipped the ball to Trembly on the next series and he threw a pass back to Wells for a 28-yard score and a 24-7 Rams lead.

Oard added another one-yard touchdown run to end the period with the Rams firmly in front 30-7.

The Mustangs scored twice in the second quarter, the first on a seven-yard keeper by quarterback Cooper Gardner and the second on a Gardner connection to Nick Payton.

Dubois went to the air with a pair of scoring strikes to Trembly. Wells found Trembly in the middle of the field on a 19-yard strike then the Rams did a little razzle-dazzle with Clayton Rux taking a double reverse handoff before hitting Trembly for a 65-yard score after time ran out in the half.

Leading 44-21 at the half, the Rams scored just 13 seconds into the third period when Oard took the kickoff and handed off to Trembly on a reverse. Trembly raced 51-yards untouched after the deception for the score. Jonah Oard powered in for one of his two touchdowns. {h/t Adria Trembly}

Trembly tallied his fifth touchdown on a 41-yard run and Rux caught a 16-yard scoring pass in the final seconds of the third period, and another for 20-yards from Wells early in the fourth. The second scoring connection brought the running clock into play.

Kaleb Gleim scored a final Rams touchdown on an eight-yard run for the final 80 points.

The Rams finish the regular season on the road with their final South Conference tilt at winless Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow before concluding the regular season the following Friday at unbeaten, North Conference champion Burlington.

DUBOIS 30 14 22 14 – 80

NATRONA SOPHOMORES 7 14 6 8 – 35

First Quarter

DUB – Jonah Oard 2-run (Nick Navas kick) 5:54

DUB – Wyatt Trembly 4-run (Navas kick) 3:07

NC – Tyler Palermo 68-kickoff return (Adam Lahood kick) 2:57

DUB – Ryan Wells 28-pass from Trembly (Navas kick) 2:14

DUB – Oard 1-run (kick failed) :09

Second Quarter

NC – Cooper Gardner 7-run (Gage Brook pass from Gardner) 6:59

DUB – Trembly 19-pass from Wells (Navas kick) 6:41

NC – Payton 41-pass from Gardner (run failed):12.9

DUB – Trembly 65-pass from Clayton Rux (kick failed):00

Third Quarter

DUB – Trembly 51-kickoff return (Navas kick) 9:47

DUB – Trembly 41-run (kick failed) 6:03

NC – Kailen Elliot 23-run (run failed) 1:43

DUB – Rux 16-pass from Wells (Navas kick):19

Fourth Quarter

DUB – Rux 20-pass from Wells (Navas kick) 7:24

DUB – Kaleb Gleim 8-run (kick failed) 5:45

NC – Brooks 16-pass from Gardner (Brooks from Gardner):03