Rams break Buckaroos in frigid Johnson County

The Dubois Rams reached the Class 1-A, 6-man semi-finals for the third consecutive season after a 59-32 win over the Kaycee Buckaroos on the road in Johnson County. Dubois head coach David Trembly leads his Rams into their third consecutive 6-man semi-final playoff game – h/t Adria Trembly

The win sets the Rams up with perhaps the biggest challenge in all five Wyoming prep football divisions at Baggs against the Little Snake River Rattlers a team riding a 29-game win streak and consecutive state championships. Hayden Howard and Jonah Oard leveled the Kaycee quarterback – h/t Adria Trembly

The Rattlers handled the Rams previoiusly this season, also in Baggs with a 62-20 win in the second week of the season.

Advertisement

Class 1-A 6-man is a wide open, high scoring game, but it was a defensive tilt in the opening period with the only score a 58-yard Wyatt Trembly touchdown. Wyatt Trembly breaks away for the first score of the game – h/t Adria Trembly

Jonah Oard scored on a three-yard run early in the second quarter for a 13-0 Dubois lead, but Kaycee came roaring back on a pair of long runs, the first a 40-yard scamper by Taylor Cleveland and the second a Vaun Person 32-yard run. Pierson’s conversion kick gave the Buckaroos a brief 14-13 lead, their only one of the game. Cooper Kintzler hits an onside kick – h/t Adria Trembly

The wide-open nature of the game came to the fore in the final three seconds of the half when the Rams scored a pair of touchdowns in just three ticks of the clock.

The first came with three seconds left in the second period on a five-yard Trembly run and the second on a pass from Oard to Siler Hess as time expired.

Advertisement

A winning combination for four seasons, Jonah Oard leads Wyatt Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

In between the two quick strikes, freshman Cooper Kintzler kicked a midrange onside kick that the Rams recovered at the Kaycee 28. Kaleb Gleim made a solo tackle – h/t Adria Trembly

Leading 26-14 at the half, Dubois traded scores in the third to hold a 39-20 advantage entering the final 10 minutes of the game. Hayden Howard sacked the Kaycee quarterback – h/t Adria Trembly

Dubois added another seven points just 16 seconds into the second half when Trembly broke a 47-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. That’s 20 points in just 19 seconds.

Advertisement

The Rams led 39-14 but a pair of Buckaroo scores at the end of the third period made it interesting at 39-26. Kaleb Gleim and Wyatt Trembly blocked for Jonah Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

Dubois put the hammer down with 20 points in the final period on a pair of Trembly runs and another pass from Hess to Oard.

The final score came with just 23 seconds left in the game when Trembly lowered his shoulder and ran over a Kaycee defender en route to a 25-yard touchdown.

Advertisement

Cooper Kintzler took a snap ahead of Wyatt Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

“We’ll have to play a perfect game to beat Snake down there,” Dubois head coach David Trembly said. The Dubois and Kaycee teams gathered for a post-game prayer together – h/t Adria Trembly

The Rams play the Rattlers for a trip to the state finals at 2 p.m. on Friday.

KAYCEE 0 14 12 6 – 32

DUBOIS 6 20 13 20 – 59

First Quarter

DUB – Wyatt Trembly 58-run (kick failed) 4:08

Second Quarter

DUB – Jonah Oard 3-run (Siler Hess pass from Zander Hawkins) 9:44

KC – Taylor Cleveland 40-run (Vaun Pierson kick) 6:24

KC – Pierson 32-run (kick failed)

DUB – Trembly 5-run (Oard run) :03

DUB – Oard from Hess 28-pass (run failed) :00

Third Quarter

DUB – Trembly 47-run (Oard run) 8:26

DUB – Trembly 2-run (run failed) 3:38

KC – Cleveland 31-run (run failed) 2:46

KC – Grady Alger 2-run(kick failed) 1:04

Fourth Quarter

DUB – Trembly 26-run (run failed) 9:53

DUB – Oard 24-pass from Hess (kick failed)

KC – Joe Curcuhet 56-kick off return (run failed) 1:36

DUB – Trembly 25-run (Cooper Kintzler kick) :23

Dubois Statistics:

Total Offense: 459

Passing Offense: 87

Rushing Offense: 372

Individual Passing: Siler Hess 1-1 27, Wyatt Trembly 3-4 17, Zander Hawkins 2-4 37, Jonah Oard 1-1 6

Individual Rushing: Siler Hess 3-39, Wyatt Trembly 24-245, Jonah Oard 13-88

Individual Receiving: Siler Hess 4-38, Jonah Oard 1-27, Hayden Howard 2-22