Rams break Buckaroos in frigid Johnson County

The Dubois Rams reached the Class 1-A, 6-man semi-finals for the third consecutive season after a 59-32 win over the Kaycee Buckaroos on the road in Johnson County.
The win sets the Rams up with perhaps the biggest challenge in all five Wyoming prep football divisions at Baggs against the Little Snake River Rattlers a team riding a 29-game win streak and consecutive state championships.
The Rattlers handled the Rams previoiusly this season, also in Baggs with a 62-20 win in the second week of the season.
Class 1-A 6-man is a wide open, high scoring game, but it was a defensive tilt in the opening period with the only score a 58-yard Wyatt Trembly touchdown.
Jonah Oard scored on a three-yard run early in the second quarter for a 13-0 Dubois lead, but Kaycee came roaring back on a pair of long runs, the first a 40-yard scamper by Taylor Cleveland and the second a Vaun Person 32-yard run. Pierson’s conversion kick gave the Buckaroos a brief 14-13 lead, their only one of the game.
The wide-open nature of the game came to the fore in the final three seconds of the half when the Rams scored a pair of touchdowns in just three ticks of the clock.
The first came with three seconds left in the second period on a five-yard Trembly run and the second on a pass from Oard to Siler Hess as time expired.
In between the two quick strikes, freshman Cooper Kintzler kicked a midrange onside kick that the Rams recovered at the Kaycee 28.
Leading 26-14 at the half, Dubois traded scores in the third to hold a 39-20 advantage entering the final 10 minutes of the game.
Dubois added another seven points just 16 seconds into the second half when Trembly broke a 47-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. That’s 20 points in just 19 seconds.
The Rams led 39-14 but a pair of Buckaroo scores at the end of the third period made it interesting at 39-26.
Dubois put the hammer down with 20 points in the final period on a pair of Trembly runs and another pass from Hess to Oard.
The final score came with just 23 seconds left in the game when Trembly lowered his shoulder and ran over a Kaycee defender en route to a 25-yard touchdown.
“We’ll have to play a perfect game to beat Snake down there,” Dubois head coach David Trembly said.
The Rams play the Rattlers for a trip to the state finals at 2 p.m. on Friday.
KAYCEE 0 14 12 6 – 32
DUBOIS 6 20 13 20 – 59
First Quarter
DUB – Wyatt Trembly 58-run (kick failed) 4:08
Second Quarter
DUB – Jonah Oard 3-run (Siler Hess pass from Zander Hawkins) 9:44
KC – Taylor Cleveland 40-run (Vaun Pierson kick) 6:24
KC – Pierson 32-run (kick failed)
DUB – Trembly 5-run (Oard run) :03
DUB – Oard from Hess 28-pass (run failed) :00
Third Quarter
DUB – Trembly 47-run (Oard run) 8:26
DUB – Trembly 2-run (run failed) 3:38
KC – Cleveland 31-run (run failed) 2:46
KC – Grady Alger 2-run(kick failed) 1:04
Fourth Quarter
DUB – Trembly 26-run (run failed) 9:53
DUB – Oard 24-pass from Hess (kick failed)
KC – Joe Curcuhet 56-kick off return (run failed) 1:36
DUB – Trembly 25-run (Cooper Kintzler kick) :23
Dubois Statistics:
Total Offense: 459
Passing Offense: 87
Rushing Offense: 372
Individual Passing: Siler Hess 1-1 27, Wyatt Trembly 3-4 17, Zander Hawkins 2-4 37, Jonah Oard 1-1 6
Individual Rushing: Siler Hess 3-39, Wyatt Trembly 24-245, Jonah Oard 13-88
Individual Receiving: Siler Hess 4-38, Jonah Oard 1-27, Hayden Howard 2-22