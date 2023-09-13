Rams and Cougars still represent Fremont County in the latest poll

(Fremont County, WY) – There was one change from Fremont County this week in the latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media football poll. Dubois and Wind River both stay in the top five this week for Fremont County.

In class 1A 6-man, Dubois challenged Little Snake River this past Saturday and fell to the Rattlers 62-20. The Rams dropped one spot from second to third now and didn’t receive a first-place vote this week. Encampment (Dubois’s next opponent) jumps up to number two giving the Rams their second straight top-five match-up this Friday. Burlington sits at fourth and the newest team Casper Christian rounds up the top five. Dubois faces both Burlington and Casper Christian this year.

The Cougars varsity squad did not have a contest last week. The junior varsity team played against Natrona. But a lot of optimism remains for Wind River as they are staying third in Class 1A 9-Man. The Cougars will get Riverside on the road this Friday night. Pine Bluffs and Pine Bluffs still are first and second respectively. Southeast and Lingle-Ft. Laramie stays behind Wind River.

Fremont County will have another tough week. County 10 teams are scheduled to face two teams that are ranked and one that has received votes. Those teams include Dubois, Riverton, and Lander. Evanston earned votes for class 3A but didn’t make the top five.

There were changes overall around the state this week as well. You can check the voting breakdown here.

Top five five for each classification. Fremont County teams will be highlighted in bold.

1A 6-Man

Little Snake River Encampment Dubois Burlington Casper Christian

Class 1A 9-Man

Pine Bluffs Big Piney Wind River Southeast Lingle Ft. Laramie

Class 2A

Lyman Mountain View Tongue River Big Horn Cokeville

Class 3A

Cody Star Valley Powell Douglas Buffalo

Class 4A

Cheyenne East Sheridan Thunder Basin Natrona County Cheyenne Central