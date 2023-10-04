Rams and Cougars stay ranked as we begin October football

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest edition of the Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media football poll saw no changes from Fremont County this week. Dubois and Wind River both held their spot this week. We are heading down to the final stretch of the football season with only three weeks left of the regular season.
The Dubois Rams held onto the fourth spot in Class 1A 6-man. Dubois earned votes for third, fourth and fifth this week. The Rams had 11 fourth-place votes which held them at four overall. Little Snake River, Encampment, and Burlington are all ahead of Dubois. The Rams will face Burlington to end the season and will play Casper Christian who earned votes this week but wasn’t in the top five this week.
Wind River is second in Class 1A 9-Man earning six first-place and 11 second-place votes this week. The Cougars currently rule the West Conference and are one of two teams in the latest polls. Wind River will host Greybull on Thursday. Pine Bluffs is one this week. Big Piney and Lingle-Ft. Laramie are tied for third this week and Southeast rounds out the top five.
Riverton saw their name back for votes for 3A. Although not make the top five, they earned two fifth-place votes. The Wolverines challenge number five Douglas this week in a pivotal 3A East showdown.
Top five five for each classification. Fremont County teams will be highlighted in bold. The full breakdown can be found here.
Class 1A 6-Man
- Little Snake River
- Encampment
- Burlington
- Dubois
- Kaycee
Class 1A 9-Man
- Pine Bluffs
- Wind River
- Big Piney
- Lingle Ft. Laramie
- Southeast
Class 2A
- Mountain View
- Big Horn
- Lovell
- Cokeville
- Tongue River
Class 3A
- Cody
- Star Valley
- Powell
- Buffalo
- Douglas
Class 4A
- Sheridan
- Cheyenne East
- Campbell County
- Natrona County
- Thunder Basin