Pulling together in 2022: 1838 Riverton Rendezvous

The Board of Directors and Members of the 1838 Rendezvous Association would like to give a huge shout out and Thank You to all of the businesses and community members who helped to make our rendezvous a success this year! Riverton is called the Rendezvous City for a reason! 1838 Rendezvous Association is proud to be able to say that we hold the only Mountain Man Rendezvous that is on the original historic site of the 1838 Rendezvous. It is our purpose to preserve this land for future generations to also enjoy.

We had a wonderful turnout from the public and received many generous donations from local businesses as well as some from around the state. Pulling together like this is what makes Wyoming such a wonderful place to live and play!

A very special Thank You to the following businesses for being so generous to us:

Riverton Chamber of Commerce (TAD Grant)

First Interstate Bank

Stotz Equipment

One Eyed Buffalo (Thermopolis)

Freedom Liquors

Lander Brewery

Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company (Montana)

Pepsi Distributing Company

Wind River Gallery

Absaroka Heating

If you are able to visit any of these businesses please do so! Help them like they help us!

Our 2023 Rendezvous is set for June 28 – July 2, 2023. Please mark your calendars and come down to join in on the fun!

Check out our website: www.1838rendezvous.com or contact us via email: [email protected].