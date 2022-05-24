Rocky Mountain National Rendezvous returns to Riverton in July

(Riverton, WY) – The 2022 Rocky Mountain National Rendezvous (RMNR) is slated to begin setting up at the 1838 Rendezvous site after the 1838 Rendezvous concludes on July 3rd, and will last until July 15th.

This is the second year RMNR has held its annual event here in Riverton. Just like last year, the RMNR is a closed camp with the exception of certain days that the public can visit, which will be shared when the event is closer.

Anyone wishing to attend the RMNR during closed camp days must be dressed in pre-1840s attire and will need to pay a fee.

The event is expected to have 300-500 camps this year, according to an update at the Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting today.

The public will again be asked to avoid walking their dogs, swimming in the ponds, fishing, or doing any other activities at the site during the RMNR event. This is because the RMNR has responsibility for public safety during the event, and there will be muzzleloader shooting, archery, hawk and knife, and cannon shooting at the site.

County 10 will share the latest updates from both the 1838 Rendezvous Association and RMNR as the events get closer.