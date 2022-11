The Wind River Inter-Tribal Council’s Department of Transportation along with Construction 71 will be working at the intersection of Left Hand Ditch and 17 Mile Roads and will be paving the patch that was recently excavated. This closure will start at 8:00 am November 21, 2022 to and possibly re-open November 23, 2022. Please follow the traffic signs and reduce speeds at this time and detours will be in place.

paid for by Wind River Inter-Tribal Council Department of Transportation