Public hearing, County board interviews, and more scheduled for Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene at 9 am on Tuesday, October 4 for their regular meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 874 2211 1918 Passcode: 299580

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF A RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE FROM GREG ROCHLITZ D/B/A LOU’S MIDVALE STORE TO MIDVALE STATION LLC D/B/A MIDVALE STATION

9:20 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) LOST WELLS BUTTE FILING NO. 1 LOTS 37D AND 37F RE-PLAT

B) 17 MILE ROAD TRANSFER TO TRIBES UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: ERIN SHIRLEY – HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION BOARD INTERVIEW

10:00 A.M.: CHIEF CIVIL DEPUTY ATTORNEY JODI DARROUGH AND EXECUTIVE HEALTH INSURANCE COMMITTEE – MASA CONTRACT DISCUSSION

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

COUNTY BOARD INTERVIEWS

10:30 A.M.: NIKKI HORTON – FAIR BOARD

10:40 A.M.: MARALYNE MIDDOUR – FAIR BOARD

11:00 A.M.: TERRY CANTRELL – SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT

11:10 A.M.: PATRICIA KOSTREVA – SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT

11:20 A.M.: KYLE LARSON – SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT

11:30 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR EXIT INTERVIEW WITH MELINDA COX

12:30 P.M.: LUNCH

1:30 P.M.: ADJOURN TO ATTEND MEETING IN FORT WASHAKIE WITH WIND RIVER INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER POSITION

E. MAJOR PROPERTY AG LEASE UPDATE

V. ADJOURNMENT: