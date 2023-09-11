Proposed horse maintenance plan on Eastern Shoshone General Council meeting agenda for Saturday

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s next General Council meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Boys and Girls Club, 9 Shipton Lane in Fort Washakie.

If no quorum is established by 10:30 a.m., the meeting will be cancelled.

The agenda includes three items:

-Vanessa Peahrora will discuss Narcan and Naloxone training

-Diana Mitchell will discuss the Wind River oil and gas business plan

-Bobbi Shongutsie will discuss a proposed horse maintenance plan and a proposal to expand recreational opportunities for youth

Meeting attendees are asked to bring a face mask and be respectful of others.

For more information call the Eastern Shoshone Tribe at 332-3532 or email [email protected].