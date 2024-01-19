Property Tax and State Shooting Complex likely to be discussed at 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

The Wyoming State Legislature is scheduled to convene in Cheyenne on February 12 for the 2024 Budget Session, and with two members of the Wyoming State Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee and one member of the Joint Revenue Committee on the stage, the much-discussed issue of the state’s rising property tax is very likely to be discussed at next week’s 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon.

Sen. Tim Salazar (R-26) and Rep. Lloyd Larsen (R-54) serve on the legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, which is currently meeting in Cheyenne in preparation for the upcoming session. Rep. Ember Oakley (R-55) is a member of the Joint Revenue Committee, which is sponsoring two bills (HB3 and HB4) that respectively would provide a property tax exemption for long-term homeowners and create a property tax refund program.

Another topic likely to come up is the progress of the State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force, on which sits Representative Pepper Ottman (R-34). The task force has been gathering public comments and hearing from communities around the state vying to be the site for the complex. The Fremont County Association of Governments (FCAG) has been working with a group of local citizens and shooting sports and firearms industry experts to craft a proposal. The task force has been accepting submissions since November and will continue to do so through March 1, 2024.



The luncheon will be held Friday, January 26 at the Lander Community & Convention Center between noon and 1:30 p.m. and is open to Chamber of Commerce members and the general public. Legislators will provide a first-hand account of what they have been addressing during the interim as well as share what issues they expect the legislature will address come February when they meet to craft the 2024-25 state budget. A general Q&A will follow legislators’ individual comments.

WHO – Fremont County State Legislators

Senator Tim Salazar – R (District 26)

Representative Lloyd Larsen – R (District 54)

Representative Ember Oakley – R (District 55)

Representative Pepper Ottman – R (District 34)

Representative John Winter – R (District 28)

*Rep. Sarah Penn (R-33) and Sen. Ed Cooper (R-20) regret that they are unable to participate due to pre-existing commitments. Sen. Cale Case (R-25) has declined our invitation.

WHAT – 2024 Fremont County Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

WHERE – Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive

WHY – Inform yourself / Inform your business / Connect with the business community

WHEN – Friday, January 26, 2024, noon – 1:30 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m.)

TICKETS – $30 members / $40 guests / $500 table sponsorship for 8 (chamber members) / $600 table sponsorship for 8 (guests) ~ Preregistration is required. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

SPONSORSHIPS – Call Meghan Manning at 307-332-3892 x4.

