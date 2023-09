(Lander, WY) – The Popo Agie Conservation District (PACD) updates its Long Range Plan every five years. They are now accepting written comments on the 2024-2028 Long Range Plan. The last day to comment is October 31.

Copies of the document are available at the PACD office located at 221 S. 2nd Street in Lander as well as on their website, www.popoagie.org.

For more information, contact PACD at (307) 332-3114.

