Pokes return to AA Wednesday night against #22 Utah State

(Laramie, WY) – The Wyoming Cowboys play host Utah State on Wednesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in an 8 p.m. start. It marks the fourth-straight home game that the Pokes have hosted a team in the Top-25 or receiving votes, as the Aggies are receiving the most votes outside the top-25.



Fans may order tickets online, via email or by phone at: Go to GoWyo.com/tickets, Email [email protected] by Calling (307) 766-7220 or stopping by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the West Side of the Arena-Auditorium on the corner of Willett Drive and 19th Street.



The contest will be televised on FS1. Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelly will be on the call alongside Kevin McKinney.



About The Teams

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 12-11 record and 5-5 mark in conference play enjoying the weekend bye. The Pokes fell to No. 25 New Mexico by a score of 91-73 on Feb. 6. The Pokes are shooting 37.5 percent from behind the arc for the season to rank first in the MW and No. 24 in the nation. The Cowboys are grabbing 34.9 rebounds per game and rank second in the conference in conference games grabbing 36 per game. UW is shooting 45.1 percent from the field with opponents at 45.2 percent.



The Aggies head into the game with a 20-4 record and sit atop the Mountain West standings with an 8-3 record and are receiving votes in both polls. Utah State averages 81.0 points per game for second in the conference and No. 34 in the nation. The Aggies are shooting 49.5 percent from the field, which ranks second in the conference and tenth in the nation. USU grabs 37.2 rebounds per game for second in the conference.



About The Players

Wyoming is led in scoring this season by Sam Griffin at 17.7 points per game for third in the conference. He also adds four rebounds per game and leads the team with 80 assists. He is two triples shy of 300 for his career. Akuel Kot adds 15 points per game for the season. Mason Walters adds 12.3 points and grabs 5.8 boards per game in conference play. Brendan Wenzel adds 10.2 points per game with 20 or more points in two of his last three games. Cam Manyawu leads the team grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game for tenth in the MW.



Utah State is led in scoring by Great Osobor adds 18.3 points per game to rank second in the conference. He adds 9.3 rebounds per game, which ranks first in the MW. He is shooting 58.3 percent from the field. Ian Martinez adds 13.6 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per night. He leads the team shooting 40.7 percent from behind the arc. Mason Falslev adds 12 points per game and Darius Brown II adds 11.2 points per night and 6.6 assists per game.



About The Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against Utah State 63-36 in a series that dates back to 1926. Utah State took the meeting earlier this season by a score of 83-59 in Logan. UW is 32-9 against USU in Laramie.



Up Next

The Cowboys hit the road for a pair of games starting with a trip to San Jose State on Saturday.

