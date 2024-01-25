Poetry Out Loud comes to Fremont County on Feb. 1

(Fremont County, WY) – Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival has partnered with the National Endowment for the Arts and Poetry Foundation and Wyoming Arts Council to bring Poetry Out Loud to Fremont County.

The competition is open to ALL Fremont County high school students – regardless of your enrollment location – and will take place on February 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lander Bake Shop.

To register, fill out this form. For the competition rules and to find out what poetry is allowed in the competition, please see the Poetry Out Loud website.

h/t Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival