Science + Literature coming to Lander on May 1

(Lander, WY) – The local Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival has partnered with the National Book Foundation to bring Science + Literature to Lander on May 1 in the Lander Valley High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The book is The Bathysphere Book by author Brad Fox. Learn more about the book here.

In addition to sending an author, the National Book Foundation is also sending a professional interviewer to host a discussion. The interviewer is Michael Mejia.

Small interest groups or individuals can request books to read beforehand. Details will be shared on the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival Facebook page once available.

You can register for the event by scanning the QR code on the flyer below or by clicking here. h/t Bookmarked